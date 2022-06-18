Black Ferns defy the Whangārei wet to put on a show against USA

Despite another week in wet, challenging conditions, the Black Ferns have proved too slippery for the USA with a comfortable win to wrap up their Pacific Four series campaign in Whangārei.

In a match stunted at times by painful handling errors and equally-frustrating whistle intervention, Wayne Smith's third new-look line-up of the competition came up with the goods with another display of attacking rugby in their 50-6 victory.

Wing Ayesha Leti-I'iga set the tempo early with a try in the second minute, brushing aside her defender on the way to the line - a description that would suit many of the scoring plays for the Black Ferns as the US struggled to hold on in the heavy rain.

That wasn't to say they didn't have their chances to respond. The US had been building nicely in the 12th minute with a string of penalties at scrum time near the Black Ferns line but a brash decision to change tack and attempt a quick-tap penalty to finally crack the wall of black went south quickly with a knock on moments later.

Still, the US forward pack showed promise in the wet conditions, winning multiple scrums and forcing extra numbers from the Black Ferns into mauls as they looked to get back into the game.

The only problem was their backs couldn't use the platform they were setting while the Black Ferns' attack was thriving with every opportunity.

The Professor's touch continues to show itself in the revitalised Black Ferns, who used cut balls, offloads and changing directions to pick apart the US line at will at times.

Sylvia Brunt celebrates after scoring against USA. (Source: Photosport)

Despite the wet conditions again, they also showed no fear in utilising the cross-kick to make the US defence second-guess themselves about tightening up too much in the rain.

In saying that, the Black Ferns also knew when to attack directly from the ruck, catching the US off-guard on multiple occasions through wide gaps either side of the breakdown.

Perhaps the best use of such a hole came midway through the second half when Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu - who thrived in her rare chance to start at halfback over veteran Kendra Cocksedge - ran from the base of the ruck and flicked a pass behind the back to Leti-I'iga who cut through the gaping hole and ran all the way in for her hat-trick.

The play was met with plenty of delight from the Whangārei faithful who had turned up to watch the match, many supporting the Northland Black Ferns who finally had a chance to play in front of their friends and family.

While Smith will have plenty to cheer about too after a successful start to his tenure with the Black Ferns, the penalty count will be one area he'll want to address moving forward - especially after Krystal Murray was yellow carded late for a high tackle - before the team returns in two months with another Test against Australia.

But with what the Black Ferns have shown during the Pacific Four Series after just two months under his watch, imagine what double that time will look like when it comes time to play in Christchurch.

Black Ferns 50 [Ayesha Leti-I'iga 3, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Renee Holmes, Sylvia Brunt, Kendra Reynolds, Renee Wickliffe tries; Hazel Tubic 3 con, Ruahei Demant 1 con, Renee Holmes 1 con]

USA 6 [Megan Foster 2 pen]

HT: 29-6