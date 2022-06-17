Spacey bailed by London court after sexual assault charges appearance

Daniel Faitaua
By Daniel Faitaua, 1News Europe Correspondent
Source: 1News

Oscar winning actor Kevin Spacey has been released on bail after appearing at a central London court charged with four counts of sexual assault.

Kevin Spacey.

Kevin Spacey. (Source: Getty)

The charges relate to incidents involving three men which allegedly took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and in Gloucestershire in April 2013.

The Hollywood star was brought into the Westminster Magistrates’ Court amid a media scrum. He was wearing a blue suit, dark tie and white shirt and smiled as he entered the building.

READ MORE: Kevin Spacey charged with sexual assault in the UK

During his short appearance, the 62 year old’s defence team said the actor "strenuously denies any and all criminality".

He was not asked to enter pleas.

Spacey is to reappear at Southwark Crown Court in July.

