Kevin Spacey charged with sexual assault in the UK

Daniel Faitaua
By Daniel Faitaua, 1News Europe Correspondent
Source: 1News

US actor Kevin Spacey, who starred in American Beauty and House of Cards, has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against men in the UK.

Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey (Source: Associated Press)

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the 62-year-old, two-time Oscar winner, had also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The alleged incidents took place in London and Gloucestershire between the years 2005 and 2013. All three men are now in their 30s and 40s.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has a right to a fair trial," Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said.

The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.

Spacey's celebrated career came to an abrupt end in 2017 when he was accused of sexually assaulting actor Anthony Rapp in 1986, when he was 14. He denied the allegations.

Another criminal case brought against Spacey involving the alleged indecent assault and battery of an 18-year-old man at a resort in Massachusetts was dismissed in 2019.

