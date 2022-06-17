Secrets to creating mouth-watering bacon revealed

Whether your favourite is streaky, shoulder or middle, it's the sizzling sound and the salty goodness that goes with pretty much anything.

It's bacon of course. But does it really make a difference where it comes from, and how different can each bit of bacon really can be?

James Smith, aka the Tattooed Butcher, told Seven Sharp the key things to look out for when shopping for bacon were that it was New Zealand meat, had a good fat-to-meat ratio and you could tell the butcher took pride in their product.

If those criteria are me "you're probably in the right spot", he said.

