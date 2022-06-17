Secrets to creating mouth-watering bacon revealed

Source: Seven Sharp

Whether your favourite is streaky, shoulder or middle, it's the sizzling sound and the salty goodness that goes with pretty much anything.

It's bacon of course. But does it really make a difference where it comes from, and how different can each bit of bacon really can be?

James Smith, aka the Tattooed Butcher, told Seven Sharp the key things to look out for when shopping for bacon were that it was New Zealand meat, had a good fat-to-meat ratio and you could tell the butcher took pride in their product.

If those criteria are me "you're probably in the right spot", he said.

Watch the Seven Sharp video above to find out more.

New ZealandFood and Drink

Popular Stories

1

Person critically injured in Auckland CBD 'incident'

2

Tom Hanks shouts at fans after wife Rita Wilson nearly falls over

3

Nurses warn more lives at risk if staffing crisis not addressed

4

Napier bread truck stolen, driver assaulted

5

Explore the new rail tunnels under Auckland's busy streets

Latest Stories

Tom Hanks shouts at fans after wife Rita Wilson nearly falls over

Michelle Obama urges voters to stay engaged in anxious times

Wall Street tumbles on fears for economy as more rates rise

Person critically injured in Auckland CBD 'incident'

Person dies after house fire in Chatham Islands

Related Stories

Cost of fruit and vegetables rises by 10%

Thousands of Aucklanders embrace return of French Festival

Retail giant Costco looking to expand around NZ

Mrs Higgins Shortbread Cookies recalled over plastic contamination