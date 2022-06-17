NZ cricket great Don Neely dies aged 86

New Zealand cricket great Don Neely has died aged 86.

Don Neely in 2018. (Source: Photosport)

New Zealand Cricket announced Neely's death on Friday after he'd been a former NZC President and convener of selectors, cricket historian and author.

His commitment to the game in New Zealand also led to a NZC life membership.

"Our thoughts at this time are with his wife Paddianne, family & friends," NZC said in a statement.

Born and raised in Wellington, Neely showed promise early on in his days when attending Rongotai College between 1947 and 1953, before leading his province to Plunket Shield glory in his first year as captain.

He also played first-class cricket for Auckland.

When he retired from playing, Neely went on to be appointed selector for the New Zealand men's side in 1979 and was convener until 1993. He was awarded his life membership two years later and also became a trustee of the New Zealand Cricket Museum. He was also president of NZ Cricket for three years and wrote more than 30 books.

Neely was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire in 1995 and a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2011 for services to cricket.

Away from the pitch, Neely co-authored Men in White: The History of New Zealand International Cricket, 1894–1985 alongside Richard King and Francis Payne which is still regarded as the definitive story of NZ men's Test cricket and was updated in 2008.

The main scoreboard at Wellington's Basin Reserve is named in his honour.