Major slips keep parts of West Coast highway closed

Major slips have blocked two access routes into the West Coast after torrential rain battered the region over the weekend.

State Highway 6 at Meybille Bay and inland at Lyell in the Upper Buller Gorge, have been closed for some time. The Upper Buller Gorge was battered by torrential rain last Sunday, causing a slip that has left the road closed ever since. The slip at Meybille Bay occurred early on Thursday afternoon.

The detour route into Westport on Friday remains via the Shenandoah, SH65, the Lewis Pass/Springs Junction, SH7, and Reefton, SH69 back to SH6 for people travelling south from Nelson.

The Upper Buller Gorge route is expected to remain closed until at least Saturday morning, where it will be reassessed around 10am.

ADVERTISEMENT

A slip blocking Lyell on the Upper Buller Gorge. (Source: Waka Kotahi)

“The Lyell slip continued to be active overnight, with further large volumes of material on the road this morning,” Waka Kotahi maintenance contract manager Moira Whinham said.

“The team on site is making good progress clearing this and the next update will be at 10 am, Saturday, 18 June.”

Any changes to the road’s accessibility over the weekend can be found on the NZTA website.