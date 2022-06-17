Dutchman attempts mammoth feat of walking around the world

A man from the Netherlands is attempting the mammoth feat of travelling around the world – on foot.

Tom Boerman set off last May after selling his home and belongings and is currently in the US.

“I’m trying to be the first human being to walk all continents on foot which has never been done before,” Boerman told ABC News.

The idea came to Boerman when he hit rock-bottom, leading him to head off on his journey after selling his home and belongings.

“For me, it was literally do or die.”

If he succeeds, Boerman will be the first person in the world to achieve the feat.

Images documenting Boerman's travels can be found on Instagram, and his live tracker can be found here.