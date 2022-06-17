Dutchman attempts mammoth feat of walking around the world

Source: 1News

A man from the Netherlands is attempting the mammoth feat of travelling around the world – on foot.

Tom Boerman set off last May after selling his home and belongings and is currently in the US.

“I’m trying to be the first human being to walk all continents on foot which has never been done before,” Boerman told ABC News.

The idea came to Boerman when he hit rock-bottom, leading him to head off on his journey after selling his home and belongings.

“For me, it was literally do or die.”

If he succeeds, Boerman will be the first person in the world to achieve the feat.

Images documenting Boerman's travels can be found on Instagram, and his live tracker can be found here.

WorldTravel

Popular Stories

1

4869 Covid-19 cases on Friday, 16 deaths reported

2

NZ share market falls more than 1.7% in early trading

3

Bystanders film masked pair ransacking Auckland jewellery store

4

Tom Hanks shouts at fans after wife Rita Wilson nearly falls over

5

Shareholders' 'concerns' remain after Fletcher GIB crisis meeting

Latest Stories

Swan shot in neck to be euthanised as quality of life 'destroyed'

Major slips keep parts of West Coast highway closed

Conway becomes latest Black Cap to test positive for Covid

Robbie Deans: Super final a 'great watch' for 'tactical' rugby

Leaders pledge arms and EU path for Ukraine in Kyiv visit

Related Stories

NZ Qantas flight crews building 'blanket forts' to sleep on planes

Dramatic video shows pilot abort Heathrow landing in high winds

MIQ ruling leaves pregnant Kiwi journalist stuck in Afghanistan

England drops Covid tests for vaxxed international travellers