Black Ferns mix up squad again for final Test with USA

Wayne Smith has once again flexed his selecting muscles, making 11 changes to his starting XV for the Black Ferns' final Test in the Pacific Four Series against the US on Saturday.

Black Ferns huddle. (Source: Photosport)

Foster has handed debuts to Natalie Delamare and Lucy Anderson in the match, keeping his promise to give every member of his first squad an opportunity to play in the series in the process.

Delamare will debut at starting hooker while Anderson will earn her first Black Ferns cap off the bench in the No.18 jersey.

“To have genuine competition for spots has got to be good. We have 11 debutants and they’ve all played really well when they’ve had their opportunity," Smith said.

"For Nat and Lucy, it will rely on the rest of the team how good their debut is, they can’t go out and really shine unless the others go out and shine; I’m pretty sure they will."

Elsewhere, Counties Manukau pair Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu and Leilani Perese get their first Test starts with Marino-Tauhinu taking over the No.9 jersey from stalwart Kendra Cocksedge, who has moved to the bench for her 60th Test after starting the first two Tests of the series.

After an impress debut last weekend against Canada, teenager Sylvia Brunt has been promoted into the starting line up at second-five with captain Ruahei Demant shifting back to first-five.

Renee Wickliffe has also been promoted to the starting line-up on the right wing, covering Ruby Tui who has returned to the Black Ferns Sevens for their upcoming Oceania Sevens tournament in Pukekohe next weekend after a stellar outing against Canada last week.

Smith said the focus this week has been about continuing to grow the Black Ferns' style of play after starting his tenure with two wins.

“We need to focus on getting our stuff right. Everyone can see the sort of game we are trying to play and its starting to come together.”

Off the back of a gritty win against Australia last week, Smith expects another strong performance from USA.

"Clearly USA will be a good challenge for us, and we will need to be spot on to meet that challenge. We need to make sure we are getting all the detail right and can’t let winning become the enemy."

Saturday's match in Whangārei will be the 14th clash between the two sides with the Black Ferns having won 12 of them, including their most recent Test in 2019 in San Diego which was a 33-0 victory.

Black Ferns: 1. Phillipa Love, 2. Natalie Delamare, 3. Leliani Perese, 4. Maia Roos, 5. Joanah Ngan-Woo, 6. Alana Bremner, 7. Kendra Reynolds, 8. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, 9. Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, 10. Ruahei Demant, 11. Ayesha Leti-I'iga, 12. Sylvia Brunt, 13. Amy du Plessis, 14. Renee Wickliffe, 15. Renee Holmes

Reserves: 16. Georgia Ponsonby, 17. Krystal Murray, 18. Lucy Anderson, 19. Maiakawanakaulani Roos, 20. Tafito Lafaele, 21. Kendra Cocksedge, 22. Chelsea Semple, 23. Hazel Tubic