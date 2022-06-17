Barrett banter: Beauden offers Scott cheeky pre-final dinner

It was always going to be a unique occasion but Beauden and Scott Barrett lived up to the moment at Friday's captains call at Eden Park with some friendly brotherly banter on the eve of the big game.

For the first time in Super Rugby history, the two captains involved in the final will be brothers as Beauden leads out the Blues while Scott looks to carry on the Crusaders' dynasty.

After photos with the trophy against the backdrop of Saturday's battleground, the two spoke to 1News briefly about the week.

"It's the first time we're obviously going head-to-head as captains," Beauden said.

"Usually it's just a game of rugby but this time there's a bit more on the line."

1News asked the brothers what the next 24 hours entails for them with trainings, media requirements and all other responsibilities out of the way.

Scott said he'd be relaxing with his team but if Beauden has his way, it won't be for long.

"I'll offer to cook him dinner tonight and return the favour from Christchurch [when the Blues won 27-23 in April]," Beauden said.

"I'll extend the offer but whether he accepts is the question."

A grinning Scott admitted there could be some concerns about the meal given his previous efforts.

"My spag bol didn't produce the goods last time in Christchurch," he said.

Beauden then joked he'd "butcher" Friday's chicken dinner in response before the pair shook hands and went their separate ways.