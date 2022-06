The All Blacks have been hit by injury before their season has even kicked off, with Chiefs lock Josh Lord ruled out for the season with a ruptured ACL.

Josh Lord. (Source: Photosport)

Lord missed four games for the Chiefs at the end of the Super Rugby season with a left knee injury and on Friday the All Blacks said an MRI scan had revealed an ACL rupture.

This rules Josh out for the rest of the All Blacks 2022 season. At this stage the All Blacks will not be bringing in a replacement. All the best for your recovery, Lordy! pic.twitter.com/N7FHTbWdL5 — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) June 17, 2022

While the All Blacks are now left with just four locks in their 36-man squad set to face Ireland, there are no plans to bring in a replacement for Lord at this stage.