Roger Tuivasa-Sheck named in All Blacks squad for July Tests

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's decision to return to rugby union has been rewarded with an All Blacks call-up for next month's Test series against Ireland.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck scores his first try for the Blues. (Source: Getty)

Tuivasa-Sheck was named in Ian Foster's 36-man squad on Monday after a strong rookie season with the Blues in this year's Super Rugby Pacific competition.

The former Warriors star was one of six rookies named in the squad with Chiefs duo Aidan Ross and Pita Gus Sowakula, Highlanders halfback Folau Fakatava, Blues star Stephen Perofeta and Crusaders outside back Leicester Fainga’anuku also named.

Foster said he and selectors Grant Fox and John Plumtree had "extreme difficulty" selecting the squad.

“We want to congratulate the six new caps in what will be a very special day for them and their families, who I’m sure will be extremely proud of their achievements. We have a new group of exciting players who will be keen to make a difference in the All Black jersey," Foster said.

“We also know there’s disappointment for those players not selected and we feel for them at this time... you can often judge the strength of the All Blacks by the quality of the men who have missed out."

Foster noted the squad also featured the return of some key players from lengthy injuries.

“We would also like to congratulate Sam Cane on resuming his role as All Black captain after injuries kept him sidelined for much of last year.

“It’s also great to see Jack Goodhue back after his knee injury in 2020."

Some players were also not considered for selection due to injuries of their own, with Joe Moody, Anton Lienert-Brown and Ethan Blackadder all listed as unavailable.

Patrick Tuipulotu and Damian McKenzie were also listed as unavailable for selection, but there absence is due to their decisions to play rugby overseas this year.

Foster said the squad - minus the Blues and Crusaders players who are preparing for this week's Super Rugby final - will now enter a training camp in Tauranga this week before the entire squad comes together in Auckland before heading to Northland.

All Blacks squad for July Test Series vs Ireland [*debut]

Props: Aidan Ross*, George Bower, Nepo Laulala, Ofa Tuungafasi, Karl Tu’inukuafe, Angus Ta’avao

Hookers: Codie Taylor, Dane Coles, Samisoni Taukei’aho

Locks: Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Scott Barrett, Josh Lord, Tupou Vaa'i

Loose Forwards: Ardie Savea, Sam Cane [c], Akira Ioane, Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papalii, Pita Gus Sowakula*

Halfbacks: Aaron Smith, Folau Fakatava, Finlay Christie

First-fives: Beauden Barrett, Richie Mo’unga, Stephen Perofeta*

Midfielders: Jack Goodhue, Rieko Ioane, Quinn Tupaea, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck*, David Havili

Outside Backs: Sevu Reece, Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Caleb Clarke, Leicester Fainga’anuku*