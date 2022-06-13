Roger Tuivasa-Sheck named in All Blacks squad for July Tests

Source: 1News

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's decision to return to rugby union has been rewarded with an All Blacks call-up for next month's Test series against Ireland.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck scores his first try for the Blues.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck scores his first try for the Blues. (Source: Getty)

Tuivasa-Sheck was named in Ian Foster's 36-man squad on Monday after a strong rookie season with the Blues in this year's Super Rugby Pacific competition.

The former Warriors star was one of six rookies named in the squad with Chiefs duo Aidan Ross and Pita Gus Sowakula, Highlanders halfback Folau Fakatava, Blues star Stephen Perofeta and Crusaders outside back Leicester Fainga’anuku also named.

Foster said he and selectors Grant Fox and John Plumtree had "extreme difficulty" selecting the squad.

“We want to congratulate the six new caps in what will be a very special day for them and their families, who I’m sure will be extremely proud of their achievements. We have a new group of exciting players who will be keen to make a difference in the All Black jersey," Foster said.

“We also know there’s disappointment for those players not selected and we feel for them at this time... you can often judge the strength of the All Blacks by the quality of the men who have missed out."

Foster noted the squad also featured the return of some key players from lengthy injuries.

“We would also like to congratulate Sam Cane on resuming his role as All Black captain after injuries kept him sidelined for much of last year.

“It’s also great to see Jack Goodhue back after his knee injury in 2020."

Some players were also not considered for selection due to injuries of their own, with Joe Moody, Anton Lienert-Brown and Ethan Blackadder all listed as unavailable.

Patrick Tuipulotu and Damian McKenzie were also listed as unavailable for selection, but there absence is due to their decisions to play rugby overseas this year.

Foster said the squad - minus the Blues and Crusaders players who are preparing for this week's Super Rugby final - will now enter a training camp in Tauranga this week before the entire squad comes together in Auckland before heading to Northland.

All Blacks squad for July Test Series vs Ireland [*debut]

Props: Aidan Ross*, George Bower, Nepo Laulala, Ofa Tuungafasi, Karl Tu’inukuafe, Angus Ta’avao

Hookers: Codie Taylor, Dane Coles, Samisoni Taukei’aho

Locks: Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Scott Barrett, Josh Lord, Tupou Vaa'i

Loose Forwards: Ardie Savea, Sam Cane [c], Akira Ioane, Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papalii, Pita Gus Sowakula*

Halfbacks: Aaron Smith, Folau Fakatava, Finlay Christie

First-fives: Beauden Barrett, Richie Mo’unga, Stephen Perofeta*

Midfielders: Jack Goodhue, Rieko Ioane, Quinn Tupaea, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck*, David Havili

Outside Backs: Sevu Reece, Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Caleb Clarke, Leicester Fainga’anuku*

RugbyAll Blacks

Popular Stories

1

Jacinda Ardern to reveal Cabinet reshuffle today

2

The Warehouse offering free upgrades from LPG to electric heaters

3

Full video: First All Blacks squad for 2022 named

4

Thieves smash in front of Auckland's Smith and Caughey's store

5

Kiwi journalist Charlotte Bellis shares photos of baby girl

Latest Stories

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck named in All Blacks squad for July Tests

Tornado leaves 91-year-old woman's Waikanae home damaged

Full video: First All Blacks squad for 2022 named

The Warehouse offering free upgrades from LPG to electric heaters

Calls to normalise women larger than size 12 - advocate

Related Stories

Full video: First All Blacks squad for 2022 named

Blackadder to miss rest of 2022 season with shoulder injury

Opinion: 6 rookies who must be in ABs squad for Ireland series

Codie Taylor donates All Blacks jersey for Levin tornado fund