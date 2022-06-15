Winston Peters says Trevor Mallard 'unfit' for diplomat job

Former Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters claims Speaker Trevor Mallard is “unfit” for the diplomat position he will take up in Europe after leaving Parliament later this year.

Winston Peters (file photo). (Source: 1News)

On Twitter, the former Foreign Affairs Minister said: "Mallard is unfit for any sort of diplomatic post and his appointment would be an affront to foreign affairs and to New Zealand.

"Diplomatic positions should not be filled with retiring ‘job for the mates’ politicians - let alone politicians with the temperament and character to assault people, label people rapists, childishly blast loud music at people, or spray cold water on people including children."

Mallard pleaded guilty to fighting in a public place after his 2007 altercation with National MP Tau Henare but pleaded not guilty to an assault charge.

In 2019, he falsely accused a Parliamentary staffer of rape and later apologised. Recently, he had been under pressure for his handling of anti-mandate protesters at Parliament.

Peters said diplomatic positions should be filled by "trained and experienced diplomats" and not be treated as a "cushy retirement role" for MPs.

Other Speakers have taken up diplomatic roles after their departure from Parliament, including National's Lockwood Smith and Labour's Jonathan Hunt, who both became New Zealand's High Commissioner to the UK.

When asked to respond to Peters' statements, a spokesperson from Mallard's office said the Speaker was unavailable for comment as he was on medical leave until the end of the week.

Earlier, Mallard said he was undergoing "long-planned medical and surgical procedures this week" and that he would comment further on his resignation closer to August.

On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Mallard would be leaving Parliament in mid-August to take up the diplomatic post.

"After the 2020 election, Trevor told me he wanted to transition out of the role of Speaker over the course of this term to allow someone else the opportunity and to take on new roles himself," she said.

Ardern said more details about Mallard's new position would be revealed in the "coming months", but added that it would fit his skills and interests.

Peters' tweets come a day after he said that the full truth behind Mallard's departure was because he had threatened him with legal action.

Peters is taking legal action over Mallard trespassing him from Parliament after he attended the anti-mandate protest.

"This is a cover-up. If the Prime Minister hasn't been told by Mr Mallard about the correspondence between my solicitors and him, then he should have told her."

Mallard later withdrew a number of trespass notices, including Peters'.

When asked for comment about Peters' tweets on Wednesday, a spokesperson from the Prime Minister's office directed 1News to Ardern's statements on Tuesday.

1News has asked for a further response but has not received a reply.

Addressing Peters' legal threat, Ardern said on Tuesday that external pressures had nothing to do with Mallard's departure.

"I have really no comment to make on that. It's had no bearing on my decisions."

She said she wasn't aware of the correspondence between Peters' lawyers and Mallard.