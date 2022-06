Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has injured his arm - but police say it's not slowing him down.

US Ambassador to New Zealand Tom Udall and Police Commissioner Andrew Coster. (Source: Twitter/Tom Udall)

Coster was spotted sporting a cast on his forearm when he paid a courtesy call to US Ambassador to New Zealand Tom Udall.

A police spokesperson said Coster liked dirt biking with his sons in his spare time.

"While riding off-road a couple of weekends ago he had a bit of a spill, hence the police-blue cast on his arm.

"We’re pleased to report it’s not slowing him down any."