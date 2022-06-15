MLB umpire struck in the face by broken bat

Source: Associated Press

It was a battle of Los Angeles as the Dodgers defeated the Angels 2-0 in the Freeway series at Dodger Stadium, though it wasn't the action between the two sides that got the most attention.

In the top of the ninth, MLB umpire Nate Tomlinson was struck in the face when the Angels' Mike Trout hit a broken-bat single off Craig Kimbrel.

The broken bat found the gap in Tomlinson's helmet and he was seen bleeding from above the eye and nose.

Play was halted as he left the field, lucky to not have sustained more serious injuries, with second base umpire Laz Diaz taking his place.

SportNorth America

Popular Stories

1

Claim Kim Kardashian 'significantly damaged' Marilyn Monroe dress

2

Nelson man jailed over child sexual abuse, beastiality images

3

Access to safe sex drug widened after 'overwhelming support'

4

TJ Perenara gives classy response to All Blacks omission

5

Company found responsible for deaths of hundreds of calves

Latest Stories

MLB umpire struck in the face by broken bat

Russians control 80% of key Ukraine city, cut escape routes

Winston Peters says Trevor Mallard 'unfit' for diplomat job

Exclusive: Mental health distress calls to police on the rise

Access to safe sex drug widened after 'overwhelming support'

Related Stories

Pilot in botched Arizona Red Bull plane stunt apologises

Watch: Hazardous plane swap stunt goes awry in Arizona

Canadian snowboarder fights off cancer to win Olympic gold