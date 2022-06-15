MLB umpire struck in the face by broken bat

It was a battle of Los Angeles as the Dodgers defeated the Angels 2-0 in the Freeway series at Dodger Stadium, though it wasn't the action between the two sides that got the most attention.

In the top of the ninth, MLB umpire Nate Tomlinson was struck in the face when the Angels' Mike Trout hit a broken-bat single off Craig Kimbrel.

The broken bat found the gap in Tomlinson's helmet and he was seen bleeding from above the eye and nose.

Play was halted as he left the field, lucky to not have sustained more serious injuries, with second base umpire Laz Diaz taking his place.