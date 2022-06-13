John Campbell acknowledges Perenara after All Blacks omission

1News chief correspondent and Hurricanes superfan John Campbell has paid tribute to TJ Perenara, after the halfback was left out of the All Blacks squad for the upcoming Test series against Ireland.

TJ Perenara. (Source: Photosport)

Perenara, 30, has been capped 78 times for New Zealand and a record 151 times for the Hurricanes but was left out of Ian Foster's squad on Monday, potentially signalling the end of his career in the black jersey.

Foster instead selected Highlanders duo Aaron Smith and Folau Fakatava, and Blues halfback Finlay Christie as part of his 36-man squad.

Campbell has been one of Perenara's biggest supporters throughout his career, notably having the favour returned to him in 2020 when the Hurricanes halfback made a surprise appearance on his morning show at the time, Breakfast.

"You've been awesome for me, you've been a massive supporter of me and Greer as well so I wanted to come in and share the love," Perenara said at the time.

On Monday Campbell, on behalf of "The Grey Lynn Branch of the TJ Perenara Fan Club", congratulated the new All Blacks on Twitter and paid tribute to the outgoing Perenara.

The Grey Lynn Branch of the TJ Perenara Fan Club wishes to congratulate new ABs 👍🏼, and to say we adore you, TJ!



78 AB games (16 tries), most capped 'Cane ever, a leader on & off the field, Reo advocate, inclusion advocate, assistant ref (🤣), and a good man.



Tēnā rawa atu koe. — John Campbell (@JohnJCampbell) June 13, 2022

"We adore you, TJ!" he said.

"78 AB games (16 tries), most capped 'Cane ever, a leader on & off the field, Reo advocate, inclusion advocate, assistant ref, and a good man.

"Tēnā rawa atu koe (Thank you very much)."