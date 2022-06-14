Man charged after Bay of Islands shooting

A 29-year-old man has been arrested near Kaikohe over a shooting last week.

Handgun on black table. (Source: istock.com)

Police say he has also been charged with supplying methamphetamine and the cultivation of cannabis.

It comes as police were investigating a shooting on June 6 that saw a man arrive at Bay of Islands Hospital with a gunshot wound.

He was transferred to Whangārei Hospital and is continuing to recover from his injuries.

On Tuesday, police executed a search warrant at a rural address near Kaikohe and arrested a 29-year-old man.

He has been charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of unlawful possession of ammunition, possession for supply of methamphetamine and cultivation of cannabis.

He is due to appear in the Kaikohe District Court on Wednesday.

