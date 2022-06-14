Lizzo changes song lyric after backlash from disabled community

Source: 1News

American rapper Lizzo has changed the lyrics to one of her songs after being criticised by the disabled community for using an ableist slur.

Lizzo performs on stage.

Lizzo performs on stage. (Source: Getty)

Grrrls, released over the weekend, includes the disabled slur, s**z, based on the word spastic.

On Tuesday, the singer took to social media to tell her fans there was a new version of the song.

"It's been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song 'GRRRLS'. Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language," Lizzo wrote on Instagram.

"As a fat black woman in America, I've had many hateful words used against me so I understand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case unintentionally). I'm proud to say there's a new version of GRRRLS with a lyric change."

