Incoming Speaker Adrian Rurawhe on faith, whānau and politics

Parliament is set to have a new Speaker in Parliament - Adrian Rurawhe.

While formalities still need to be completed, the Te Tai Hauāuru MP is almost certainly to be Trevor Mallard's replacement, after Mallard announced he was moving on from mid-August.

Rurawhe told 1News' Deputy Political Editor Maiki Sherman he was "really honoured" about taking on the position as Speaker.

The Speaker is Parliament's referee in the debating chamber - making sure rules are upheld and disciplining MPs when they aren't - and acts as the landlord for Parliament's buildings.

It's a role Rurawhe had already been trying out while Deputy Speaker, a role he took up after the 2020 election.

He said Mallard had been a "huge help" as his friend and mentor in preparing him for the role. Rurawhe said his experience in governance roles and calling hui would also serve him well.

Rurawhe was the chair of Ngāti Apa for 10 years.

He said that he wouldn't try to emulate the styles of previous Speakers, opting instead to do it his own way.

"I know I won't always get it 100% right, 100% of the time - we all make mistakes," Rurawhe said.

"But I'd like to think, if I ever did, I would own up to it. And I've done it before in the role of Deputy Speaker. If I make a mistake, I'm not going to pretend about it. I'm quite happy to say 'I've got that wrong, we'll go back and we'll do that again'.

"You have to gain the confidence of the whole House, you have to make certain that the Opposition has an absolute fair chance of holding the Government to account. You have to make certain the Government actually is accountable."

He said that he might end up upsetting both sides of the House with his decision-making - but hopefully in "equal proportions".

He also promised to apply the rules fairly, and do so in a way that "enhances the mana of the Whare and enhances the mana of those who are participating".

His predecessor leaves with some controversy over the way he conducted his role. In a recent 1News Kantar Public Poll, just 17% said they approved of Mallard's handling of the Speaker job, while almost half disapproved. The rest didn't know.

When asked to reflect on Mallard's time as Speaker, Rurawhe said: "I'll leave others to judge the accusations against him. But, from me, I think overall he's done a pretty good job."

"Many of [Mallard's] rulings… will be enduring and they will end up in the Speaker's ruling book and will be referred to in the future."

He said upholding the mana of the House was a two-way street, and both the MP and the Speaker making a ruling about that person's conduct had a role.

As for whether he'd retain his electorate seat, Rurawhe said he needed to have a discussion with the Labour Party and his local committee.

"I would have to consider it carefully whether or not I would be able to effectively carry out both roles."

Faith and whānau

Rurawhe is the grandson of former MPs Matiu and Iriaka Rātana. He is the great-grandson of Tahupotiki Wiremu Rātana, the founder of the Rātana Church.

The faith was a "significant part" of his life, Rurawhe said.

He recalled how his great-grandfather visited Parliament and sat in the Speaker's chair. As he sat there, he asked each Speaker to be blessed in the decisions they made.

"I have that legacy, I guess, to uphold and to know about," Rurawhe said.

He said it meant a lot having that blessing.

Rurawhe, set to become New Zealand's second Māori Speaker, also paid tribute to Sir Peter Tapsell, the first Māori Speaker.

Sir Peter was a "really humble person", Rurawhe said. He remembered one hui that Sir Peter attended at a marae where he'd chosen to sleep there with everyone else.

That was a contrast to other MPs who would usually stay in a hotel room, Rurawhe said. But, he added he didn't blame the politicians who chose to do it because they needed the rest.

"I look to him as an example of humility and, also, in the way he preceded over Parliament as well."