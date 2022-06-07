Poll: Is Trevor Mallard doing a good job as Speaker?

The Prime Minister is under increasing pressure to sack Speaker Trevor Mallard, with a 1News Kantar Public Poll revealing many people think he's not doing a good job.

Mallard made headlines earlier in the year when his handling of protesters at Parliament saw him turning on sprinklers and blasting music, before issuing trespass notices to former politicians.

The Prime Minister has always had his back, but poll results show she is in the minority.

The 1News Kantar Public Poll asked: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Trevor Mallard is handling his job as speaker?

Just 17% said they approved, while almost half disapproved. The rest didn't know.

Opposition parties say the Government needs to act.

"This should be the people's house that people have confidence in and people don't have confidence in Trevor Mallard and certainly the National Party doesn't," Chris Bishop said.

"Trevor Mallard's time is up. He's one of very few people who don't realise that now," David Seymour said.

Digging further into the poll numbers and barely over a quarter of Labour's own supporters back Mallard.

He refused interview requests from 1News on Tuesday.