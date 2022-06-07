Poll: Is Trevor Mallard doing a good job as Speaker?

Source: 1News

The Prime Minister is under increasing pressure to sack Speaker Trevor Mallard, with a 1News Kantar Public Poll revealing many people think he's not doing a good job.

Mallard made headlines earlier in the year when his handling of protesters at Parliament saw him turning on sprinklers and blasting music, before issuing trespass notices to former politicians.

The Prime Minister has always had his back, but poll results show she is in the minority.

The 1News Kantar Public Poll asked: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Trevor Mallard is handling his job as speaker?

Just 17% said they approved, while almost half disapproved. The rest didn't know.

Opposition parties say the Government needs to act.

"This should be the people's house that people have confidence in and people don't have confidence in Trevor Mallard and certainly the National Party doesn't," Chris Bishop said.

"Trevor Mallard's time is up. He's one of very few people who don't realise that now," David Seymour said.

Digging further into the poll numbers and barely over a quarter of Labour's own supporters back Mallard.

He refused interview requests from 1News on Tuesday.

New ZealandPoliticsKantar Public Polls

Popular Stories

1

Police fatally shoot man at Wellington 'family harm incident'

2

Depp splashes nearly $100k on curry feast after court win

3

Photo of Harry and Meghan's Lilibet released as she turns 1

4

Monkeypox now a notifiable disease in NZ

5

16-year-old girl missing from Christchurch home

Latest Stories

Clareburt looking to rediscover love of swimming after tough year

Auckland teen told she'd never walk again surprises doctors

Poll: Is Trevor Mallard doing a good job as Speaker?

Gangs: NZ has 'a clear escalation at the moment' - PM

Police fatally shoot man at Wellington 'family harm incident'

Related Stories

Gangs: NZ has 'a clear escalation at the moment' - PM

Monkeypox now a notifiable disease in NZ

Full video: Ardern speaks about monkeypox, Australia visit

Samoa PM Fiame Naomi Mata'afa to visit NZ