From raw to real deal - how Stephen Perofeta made his mark with Blues

The news that Eden Park is likely to be a sellout for the Super Rugby Pacific final between the Blues and Crusaders (a crowd of up to 47,000), may resonate with Blues' fullback Stephen Perofeta.

Blues fullback and new All Black Stephen Perofeta scores against the Reds at Eden Park. (Source: Photosport)

The new All Black, one of six newcomers to the squad for the Irish series, has never played in front of a packed home stadium since his starting debut for the Blues way back in 2017.

That was the Blues’ famous 22-16 victory over the British and Irish Lions, a significant career highlight for Perofeta and many of his teammates, but it took a long time for him to get near those heights again due to near constant injuries and what he believes was early inexperience.

“Firstly, coming in, it wasn't the smoothest road,” he said in an interview with 1News on Tuesday. “Injuries [and] my performance was way off the mark. I was pretty raw, fresh, and I got exposed, I reckon.”

Not in his first few matches for the Blues and certainly not any longer. The form of the 25-year-old fullback, and in particular his form alongside Beauden Barrett, is a big reason why his side are hosting Saturday’s final.

It also meant the All Blacks selectors couldn’t say no.

“I actually found out from the announcement that was made at 12 o'clock,” Perofeta said of his inclusion in the national squad. “Obviously, the boys got around me, and probably saved me from a few tears.

“I definitely shared some moments with my family after I got home and they're happy as. They're very, very proud of me and yeah just overwhelmed from the support and appreciating all the love everyone's sharing. Absolutely stoked, but again still got a job this week to focus on.

“I'm very grateful to a lot of the coaches that have taken me under their wings. Tana [Umaga], Neil Barnes back home in the ‘Naki, Willie Rickards when he was there and obviously now Leon [MacDonald] and Dan [Halangahu]. I've taken a lot from all their guidance, and I wouldn't be here without them today.”

Beauden Barrett and Stephen Perofeta during the Blues' quarter-final win over the Highlanders. (Source: Getty)

Perofeta’s combination with Barrett has taken the Blues’ attack to another level this year and it will mean the Crusaders have to be careful with their kicking strategy on Saturday lest the dynamic duo tear them apart on the counter-attack. The pair will be hoping for a dry pitch, but they posed a constant threat against the Brumbies in the first half of their semifinal last weekend despite the heavy showers.

Asked about playing with such a freewheeling No.10, Perofeta said: “Anything can happen really, eh. You think he's tackled at one point, then he's made another 10 or 15 metres with the offloads. He brings another element to our game.”

A full house for what is a dream Super Rugby final in terms of the two best teams in the competition will be fitting. Perofeta said he was “shaking the house down” before the Lions game five years ago but won’t be so unsure of himself this time around.

“It's gonna be a lot, eh, it's gonna be massive,” he said. “I haven't played in front of a crowd this big ever since the Lions game. The crowd are a big part of our motivation and we want to do them proud. It's gonna be exciting and the atmosphere's going to be crazy.”

For Blues chief executive Andrew Hore, the ticket demand, unprecedented during his four years at the franchise, is what the competition deserves.

“We talk about ‘blue everywhere’ and having the sea of blue, people turning up," Hore told 1News. "And I think it's testament to a lot of the work that's been done off the field. The team have really found a sense of purpose and identity as well as the performances on the field.

“To sell out basically in six or seven hours is wonderful and not only for the Blues but also for the competition as a whole.”