Power play - how Sowakula's selection reveals All Blacks' hand

Amid the bigger picture of a joyous announcement of 36 players in an All Blacks squad at the Fale o Samoa in Mangere at lunchtime on Monday, there was the smaller one of six new caps, and even smaller still, four of the newcomers, Pita Gus Sowakula, Folau Fakatava, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Leicester Fainga’anuku.

Pita Gus Sowakula breaks the line for the Chiefs against the Crusaders in their semifinal in Christchurch last weekend. (Source: Photosport)

The four are especially significant because they could provide points of difference for the All Blacks this year, starting with the three-Test series against Ireland next month, in terms of momentum generation, because that’s something the team lacked in the latter part of last year.

In the case of Chiefs loose forward Sowakula, the closest to what could be described as an old-fashioned “bolter”, and Crusaders wing Fainga’anuku, that’s brute force – big men running hard at or around the opposition.

And in the case of Highlanders halfback Fakatava and Blues midfielder Tuivasa-Sheck it’s by creating space in different ways – the former via his power around the breakdown which commits defenders, and the latter with his footwork which can bamboozle them.

The other two newcomers – Chiefs loosehead prop Aidan Ross and Stephen Perofeta, the Blues player seen as more of a No.10 by the selectors – have earned their places through their utter consistency, although head coach Ian Foster did highlight Perofeta’s composure in the face of defensive line speed which is certainly what the Irish will bring.

The casualties were props Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax, halfbacks TJ Perenara and Brad Weber, midfielder Braydon Ennor, wing George Bridge and loose forward Luke Jacobson. De Groot, Weber and Jacobson, in particular, have reason to be disappointed after excellent recent performances.

If any selection crystallises the imperative of line breakers for the All Blacks – not a new concept but a big area of deficiency in 2021 – it’s that of Sowakula, the 27-year-old born in Lautoka, Fiji, who stands 1.95m and weighs at least 110kg. Really, it's here that the selectors have looked outside the box.

“He’s a big man, he carries hard,” Foster said. “We think there’s more to his game in the contact than perhaps he’s shown us. He can offload and he can step. I’d like to see a bit more of that. It’s a chance to put a big man into that space and test him at that next level.”

Forwards coach John Plumtree said: “We love what he can bring to a game through his power. In international rugby, momentum is hard to find, especially with defences so flat. Pita Gus is one guy who certainly can dent a defensive line.”

Given the Irish have beaten the All Blacks in two of their last three Tests, and now have as good a defensive line as any nation, that ability may be the difference between winning and losing.

Plumtree added: “Facing the Irish and the bigger teams in a physical sense, we know they rise physically in that department and we’ve got to rise further. We know we’ve the skill and the power but our physicality has got to go up a few notches this year, and that’s something we’ll be focusing on.

“We know we’ve got good backs and the onus on us is to get momentum for them. That’s our job up front in set piece or around the park - we’ve got to be able to get across the advantage line and consistently build pressure.”

With Aaron Smith carrying a groin niggle, it’s not inconceivable that Fakatava will start the first Test against Ireland on July 2. Finlay Christie is the other option.

Leicester Fainga'anuku scores the third of his three tries against the Hurricanes in round one of the teams' Super Rugby match this year. (Source: Photosport)

And while the selection of France-bound Karl Tu’inukuafe may raise eyebrows, Foster insisted the 29-year-old was the nation’s best loosehead scrummager.

Tuivasa-Sheck’s selection was a reward for his constant improvement in a still unsettled area.

“I thought a few weeks ago in particular against the Brumbies in the round-robin, we saw him really put his hand up and carry well in that midfield position,” Foster said.

“He’s a good defensive reader and by his own admission he has areas he can get better at – his distribution game in the middle of the park, his kicking game, which I haven’t seen a lot of yet… we believe the time is right to bring him in and work with him.

“Folau offers something around the edges of the ruck that is pretty unique and yet we don’t lose anything in the defensive area with him. He’s strong defensively, he likes to go and fight – probably a little too much – at the breakdown… and we like the way he can create space around the edges of those rucks with quick ball.

“Leicester has been on our radar for a while. We see him as a wing that can cover centre but more as a wing at this stage. He brings power to that position, he backs himself with the ball.

“He’s done enough with his ability to break things open and gives us some nice options off the bench.”

The All Blacks’ squad, minus their 20 Crusaders and Blues players who remain focused on Saturday’s Super Rugby Pacific final at Eden Park, will go into camp from Wednesday to Friday in a bid to get a head start on preparations for the Irish who Foster described as “a polished unit, they’re very confident and they deserve a lot of respect”.

And there’s no question the All Blacks head coach and his assistants will be watching the competition showpiece with pride allied with a little apprehension.

“It’s good if they all walk off the park and don’t go to the St John’s room,” Foster said. “We’re delighted. We want to see players on the big stage.”

All Blacks squad for July Test Series vs Ireland [*debut]

Props: Aidan Ross*, George Bower, Nepo Laulala, Ofa Tuungafasi, Karl Tu’inukuafe, Angus Ta’avao

Hookers: Codie Taylor, Dane Coles, Samisoni Taukei’aho

Locks: Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Scott Barrett, Josh Lord, Tupou Vaa'i

Loose Forwards: Ardie Savea, Sam Cane [c], Akira Ioane, Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papalii, Pita Gus Sowakula*

Halfbacks: Aaron Smith, Folau Fakatava, Finlay Christie

First-fives: Beauden Barrett, Richie Mo’unga, Stephen Perofeta*

Midfielders: Jack Goodhue, Rieko Ioane, Quinn Tupaea, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck*, David Havili

Outside Backs: Sevu Reece, Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Caleb Clarke, Leicester Fainga’anuku*