The Warehouse offering free upgrades from LPG to electric heaters

Source: 1News

The Warehouse has launched a campaign which sees Kiwis encouraged to swap their old gas heaters for new electric ones.

The Warehouse heater swap scheme.

The Warehouse heater swap scheme. (Source: The Warehouse.)

The Healthy Heater Swap Initiative is available at 30 The Warehouse stores around NZ.

"Warming our homes in Aotearoa should be healthy, but some older heaters are holding us back," the company says on their website.

"That’s why we’ve launched the Healthy Heater Swap, to take away and recycle your unflued gas heaters and give you a new electric heater instead."

To take advantage of the campaign, you need to book a spot by clicking this link.

"Once you’ve confirmed a time, simply take the LPG bottle out of your unflued gas heater, bring it in store when the time arrives, and we’ll swap it for a free new electric heater. But be quick, places are limited!" The Warehouse website states.

Locations to swap old LPG heaters are located in 11 regions around the country.

