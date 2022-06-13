'Robust and unforgiving' - All Whites coach on Costa Rica

The first and only time New Zealand has met Costa Rica in a full men's international, it wasn't pretty, the All Whites slumping to a 4-0 defeat in 2007.

One of those in the Kiwi line-up was Danny Hay, now tasked with coaching the All Whites as they look at qualify for their third World Cup by beating the Central American side.

Ahead of Wednesday morning's clash between the sides in Qatar, 1News' Chris Chang spoke with Hay about that last meeting.

Watch the interview, in which Hay describes the Costa Ricans as 'robust and unforgiving', above.

And, below, striker Chris Wood explains how the team have prepared for Wednesday's clash.