Prince Andrew pushing to have royal title reinstated - report

Prince Andrew is reportedly appealing to the Queen to have one of his "most coveted" titles reinstated and to make a return to royal life.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends a commemoration service at Manchester Cathedral marking the 100th anniversary since the start of the Battle of the Somme. (Source: Getty)

The British royal was stripped of his duties after becoming embroiled in a civil assault case with accuser Virginia Giuffre in January.

The Duke of York reportedly asked Queen Elizabeth to reinstate his role as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, as well as being allowed to attend royal and state events, The Telegraph reports.

The 61-year-old stepped away from the spotlight amid the furore around his involvement with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"The colonelcy of the Grenadier Guards was his most coveted title and he wants it back," a source told the British newspaper.

“Most importantly for him is his status as an HRH and ‘Prince of the Blood’ and he feels that should be reinstated and his position recognised and respected."

He's expected to make a return to public life on Monday alongside other senior royals at the Order of the Garter ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Andrew was last seen when he appeared alongside the British monarch for Prince Philip's memorial service in March.