Gloriavale rewriting document that gives husbands control over wives

Ryan Boswell
By Ryan Boswell, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

Gloriavale’s leadership is rewriting a controversial document that gives husbands complete control over their wives.

TVNZ’s Sunday programme has highlighted the pledge members make when they join the West Coast commune, which includes losing the right to say “no” to sex in marriage.

‘What We Believe’ was written by the late founder Hopeful Christian, who was convicted of sexual offending.

In a statement to 1News, Gloriavale leader Peter Righteous said the document is “way out of date and is being revised”.

The leadership issued an unprecedented apology in May for failing to protect victims of sexual abuse and labour exploitation.

A number of procedures have been put in place "that make it safe for people in our community to share their experiences, and which allow us to take steps to ensure they are loved and protected, with options for remedy”.

Extensive measures are said to ensure sexual offending cannot occur, including the establishment of a child protection team that answers directly to Oranga Tamariki. It is led by a senior external adviser appointed by the ministry.

Righteous said the “important thing for is where we are heading now”.

New ZealandReligionWest Coast

Popular Stories

1

Paid parental leave payments to rise in July

2

John Campbell acknowledges Perenara after All Blacks omission

3

Wiggles to tour NZ for adult-only concerts

4

New social supermarket opens its doors in Kaitāia

5

Items stolen in ram-raid recovered from search of Northland homes

Latest Stories

Wiggles to tour NZ for adult-only concerts

Horrors of foster care recalled by abuse survivor

Items stolen in ram-raid recovered from search of Northland homes

Ukraine defies Russia as fighting continues

Meet Labour's new MPs after Mallard, Faafoi retirements

Related Stories

Govt action needed at Gloriavale to ensure change - leaver

Video: Sea foam and waves whipped up by rough West Coast weather

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of NZ

Homophobic, antisemitic graffiti left on Greymouth's pink church