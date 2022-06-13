DHB to undertake review after missing cancer in patient

Source: 1News

The Southern District Health Board (SDHB) is undertaking a full review of its processes after staff failed to diagnose a woman with rectal cancer, despite the woman presenting herself to the emergency department three times with rectal bleeding.

Doctors looking at MRI (file image)

Doctors looking at MRI (file image) (Source: istock.com)

In her report on Monday, Health and Disability Commissioner Morag McDowell said there were a "number of deficiencies" in the care of the woman across her three visits to the emergency department.

She found there was no specific follow-up to identify the cause and source of her bleeding, test results were recorded incorrectly, and the woman's family history of bowel cancer was not explored by any of the clinicians.

"I consider the cumulative effect of these factors and missed opportunities demonstrates a clear pattern of poor care, attributable to SDHB as the overall service provider," said McDowell.

"I conclude there were numerous missed opportunities by a number of SDHB clinicians across several presentations to assess the woman’s presentation critically and coordinate the appropriate investigations, which had they been performed, would more likely than not have identified her rectal cancer."

McDowell recommended SDHB share the case with staff as an example of the importance of critical assessment and undertaking adequate examinations, and encouraged the health board to teach junior staff on what constitutes a rectal examination, and its importance and limitations.

The SDHB said that as a result of the concerns around processes for referrals, the health board is undertaking a full review of its processes to ensure referrals are handled in a more timely and transparent manner.

New ZealandHealth

Popular Stories

1

Paid parental leave payments to rise in July

2

Man dead after car crashes into Tokoroa house

3

John Campbell acknowledges Perenara after All Blacks omission

4

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck named in All Blacks squad for July Tests

5

Cabinet reshuffle: Hipkins replaces Poto Williams as Police Minister

Latest Stories

Cabinet reshuffle: The ups, the downs and the ins and outs

Paid parental leave payments to rise in July

Wales rugby legend Phil Bennett dies, aged 73

Watch: Fearless Texas cat takes on savage coyote

Power play - how Sowakula's selection reveals All Blacks' hand

Related Stories

Calls to normalise women larger than size 12 - advocate

Long ED wait times set to continue for months, doctors warn

Whangārei Mayor says council won't fluoridate unless Govt pays

Person suspected to have typhus spread by fleas