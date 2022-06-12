Good Sorts: Hastings grandma teaching kids the joys of knitting

In Hastings one will find a grandmother helping troubled boys at her local primary school through knitting.

Jeanette Cameron, known to the kids as Mormor, began volunteering at Mahora School when her granddaughter Lily-Rose started six years ago.

She was assigned a group of boys to help, but it proved challenging.

"One boy said to me, 'I hate this', and I went home exhausted and devastated because I hated it too," she told 1News.

"And I thought, 'If I don't do it, who will? Nothing is going to get better, and if now is not the opportune time, when will it be?'"

Cameron soon realised she needed to keep the kids busy, so she introduced them to the joys of knitting.

She gives the kids one-on-one time which teaches them how to share.

Some of the boys, like Slade, can't stop knitting.

"It's relaxing and very calming," he said. "Keep doing it even if something goes wrong. Just keep trying."

Cameron said teaching crafts helps the children develop their fine motor skills which "helps with their writing and reading".

When the school wanted to introduce a perceptual motor program to help kids develop their motor skills, Cameron put in $3000.

And when Covid-19 hit, Cameron made more than 300 packs – one for every child.

"Because she really cares about us and really loves us," one student explained.

While her granddaughter has since graduated from the school, Cameron has remained.

"This is my passion, this is my purpose, this is my pleasure and it’s a privilege."