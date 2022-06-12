Former NZ First MP Richard Prosser passes away in UK

Controversial former New Zealand First MP Richard Prosser has died aged 55 while in the UK.

Richard Prosser. (Source: Office of the Clerk/Parliamentary Service)

Richard represented the party as a list MP between 2011 and 2017.

Party leader and former deputy prime minister Winston Peters sent his condolences and said it was a "sudden passing".

"It is with sadness that we have learnt of the sudden passing in the UK of… Richard Prosser," he said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family at this sad and challenging time."

In 2013, Prosser was roundly criticised for incendiary anti-Muslim comments, that also attracted international condemnation from a UN anti-racism body. He later "unreservedly" apologised while MPs called for his resignation.

