Former NZ First MP Richard Prosser passes away in UK

Source: 1News

Controversial former New Zealand First MP Richard Prosser has died aged 55 while in the UK.

Richard Prosser.

Richard Prosser. (Source: Office of the Clerk/Parliamentary Service)

Richard represented the party as a list MP between 2011 and 2017.

Party leader and former deputy prime minister Winston Peters sent his condolences and said it was a "sudden passing".

"It is with sadness that we have learnt of the sudden passing in the UK of… Richard Prosser," he said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family at this sad and challenging time."

In 2013, Prosser was roundly criticised for incendiary anti-Muslim comments, that also attracted international condemnation from a UN anti-racism body. He later "unreservedly" apologised while MPs called for his resignation.

Where to get help

  • Free call or text 1737 any time
  • Victim Support: 0800 842 846
  • Depression helpline: 0800 111 757
  • Youthline: 0800 376 633
  • Lifeline: 0800 543 354
  • Shine: 0508 744 633
New ZealandPoliticsUK and Europe

Popular Stories

1

Leon MacDonald on Blues' escape: 'I was thinking, surely, not?'

2

Man fighting for his life after Queenstown bar incident

3

Man dies after single-vehicle crash in Manawatū

4

Former NZ First MP Richard Prosser passes away in UK

5

Western coast urged to brace for severe thunderstorms

Latest Stories

Poll shows National's Sam Uffindell ahead in Tauranga by-election

Man dies after single-vehicle crash in Manawatū

Man fighting for his life after Queenstown bar incident

Former NZ First MP Richard Prosser passes away in UK

Thousands rally to demand gun reform in US after school massacre

Related Stories

Poll shows National's Sam Uffindell ahead in Tauranga by-election

National commits to tough new anti-gang laws if elected

Australia an 'open door' to NZ concerns on deportees - Ardern

Ardern, Albanese to take trans-Tasman relationship 'to a new level'