Former NZ First MP Richard Prosser passes away in UK

Controversial former New Zealand First MP Richard Prosser has died aged 55 while in the UK.
Richard represented the party as a list MP between 2011 and 2017.
Party leader and former deputy prime minister Winston Peters sent his condolences and said it was a "sudden passing".
"It is with sadness that we have learnt of the sudden passing in the UK of… Richard Prosser," he said in a statement.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family at this sad and challenging time."
In 2013, Prosser was roundly criticised for incendiary anti-Muslim comments, that also attracted international condemnation from a UN anti-racism body. He later "unreservedly" apologised while MPs called for his resignation.
Where to get help
- Free call or text 1737 any time
- Victim Support: 0800 842 846
- Depression helpline: 0800 111 757
- Youthline: 0800 376 633
- Lifeline: 0800 543 354
- Shine: 0508 744 633