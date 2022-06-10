Man busted trying to smuggle 2 kilos of meth in suitcase lining

Source: 1News

Customs have arrested a man trying to smuggle two kilograms of meth into the country, in the first drug seizure since the international border reopened to travellers.

Approximately two kilograms of methamphetamine. (Source: New Zealand Customs Service)

In a statement on Friday, Customs Investigation Manager Cam Moore said the passenger flew into Auckland International Airport from the city of Santiago, Chile, and was caught after attempting to sneak the drug past security in the lining of his suitcase.

Moore says authorities believe the methamphetamine was originally sourced from Mexico.

Suitcase containing concealment of methamphetamine. (Source: New Zealand Customs Service)

The man has been charged with the Importation of a Class A drug and will appear in Manukau District Court.

In July last year, police and customs seized $28 million worth of drugs as part of Operation Skipjack.

