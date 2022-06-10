4 youths arrested after train manager stabbed at Sylvia Park

Four youths have been arrested after an Auckland Transport manager was stabbed at Sylvia Park train station on Friday afternoon.

Train at Auckland's Sylvia Park station. (Source: Google Maps)

The stabbing occurred at 3.35pm on Friday on the platform, with the train manager receiving minor stab wounds.

He was quickly rushed to Middlemore Hospital to receive treatment for moderate injuries. He will remain in hospital overnight for observation, Auckland Transport said.

Police say they arrested four young people over the stabbing.

Eastern Line services are currently disrupted while police are at the scene.

Auckland Transport acting group manager metro services Darek Koper said the attack came as a shock.

"Attacks like this are incredibly rare across our AT Metro network but we will be working closely with police and our operator after today’s attack to ensure that our services remain safe," Koper said.

"Our thoughts are with the train manager and his family today, and we’re wishing him a speedy recovery from his injuries.

"There will be some disruption to our train services tonight as we support police with their scene investigations. We apologise for this disruption, but it’s important police are able to investigate this thoroughly."

Auckland Transport’s team of transport officers will be redeployed to provide a more visible presence on Auckland’s rail network following this attack.