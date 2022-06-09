Military plane crashes in US desert; no nuclear material on board

A Marine Corps aircraft crashed on Wednesday (local time) in the Southern California desert and civilian and military emergency crews were responding, but there were no immediate details about those on board, the military said.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. (Source: Associated Press)

Naval Air Facility El Centro said in a Facebook post that the aircraft was from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, an aviation unit headquartered at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, in San Diego, about 185 kilometres west of the crash site in Imperial County. The post said the plane went down near the community of Glamis.

The facility's public affairs officer, Kristopher Haugh, said officials were still gathering details and he could not say how many were on board and whether there were any fatalities.

Haugh told the Desert Sun the plane was not carrying nuclear material, denying rumours on social media that it had been.