Blues prepare for Brumbies' onslaught in semifinal

The Blues are expecting an onslaught from the Brumbies’ pack in their Super Rugby Pacific semifinal on Saturday and have named a squad that reflects that.

Nepo Laulala carries the ball in the Blues' victory over the Waratahs in Sydney. (Source: Photosport)

Ofa Tuungafasi has made way for Nepo Laulala after his struggles against Highlander Ethan de Groot last weekend.

De Groot made life difficult for Tuungafasi during the Blues’ big victory at Eden Park, with the home side’s scrum often retreating in the first half, so Laulala has been given the No.3 jersey.

"We weren't happy with our scrum, so Ofa will play a different role," said forwards coach Tom Coventry.

"He’s been good off the bench when he’s had opportunities, and Nepo gets the start and will shore up that side of the scrum for us."

Elsewhere, lock Josh Goodhue comes back into the starting line-up to partner Tom Robinson, with the only changes in the backline being Finlay Christie’s return to halfback and AJ Lam replacing the injured Bryce Heem.

"They were bloody good last time and probably had the edge on us at times, Coventry said of the Blues' 21-19 victory in Canberra last month.

"I know they're pretty confident with the way they played against us and the upper hand they had at stages," he said.

Head coach Leon MacDonald acknowledged the Brumbies’ lineout drive and ability to put pressure on opponents via their pack.

"Discipline will be a key," he said.

"We cannot give them a free ride down the ground and likewise we will be putting pressure on them not to step over the mark."

The Blues team to play the Brumbies at Eden Park, kick-off 7.05pm, is:

1. Alex Hodgman

2. Kurt Eklund

3. Nepo Laulala

4. Josh Goodhue

5. Tom Robinson

6. Akira Ioane

7. Adrian Choat

8. Hoskins Sotutu

9. Finlay Christie

10. Beauden Barrett

11. AJ Lam

12. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

13. Rieko Ioane

14. Mark Telea

15. Stephen Perofeta

Reserves:

16. Soane Vikena

17. Karl Tu’inukuafe

18. Ofa Tuungafasi

19. Luke Romano

20. James Tucker

21. Sam Nock

22. Tamati Tua

23. Zarn Sullivan