7050 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, 24 deaths reported

There are 7050 new community Covid-19 cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Wednesday.

Health workers hand out rapid antigen tests in Henderson, Auckland. (Source: Getty)

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 361 people in hospital with the virus, 10 fewer than Tuesday.

Fourteen people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, five more than 24 hours ago.

The ministry also announced 24 deaths of people with Covid-19. The ministry said 12 had died in the past four days and 12 had died since April 25.

Of the 24 deaths, three people were aged in their 50s, two were in their 60s, five were in their 70s, seven were in their 80s and seven were aged over 90.

Six of them were from the Auckland region, five were from the Southern DHB area, three were from Canterbury, two each were from Northland and Bay of Plenty, and one each were from Waikato, the Lakes DHB area, Taranaki, Hawke's Bay, the MidCentral DHB area and the Wellington region.

Fourteen were men and 10 were women.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 1267.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths is now 12.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 6035, down from 6893 a week ago, and down on 6202 24 hours ago.

Positive cases

Wednesday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (209), Auckland (1962), Waikato (508), Bay of Plenty (271), Lakes (116), Hawke's Bay (201), MidCentral (314), Whanganui (106), Taranaki (204), Tairāwhiti (30), Wairarapa (64), Capital and Coast (620), Hutt Valley (325), Nelson Marlborough (280), Canterbury (1075), South Canterbury (93), Southern (587) and West Coast (82).

The location of three cases is unknown.

The ministry said 6910 of Wednesday's cases had been detected through RATs and 140 through PCR tests.

A total of 2825 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 13,413 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 42,233. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

There are also 70 new imported cases of Covid-19, the ministry announced on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, 10,191 community cases were announced.