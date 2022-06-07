10,191 Covid-19 cases over 48 hours, 14 deaths reported

A total of 10,191 new community Covid-19 cases have been recorded in New Zealand in the past 48 hours, the Ministry of Health has announced on Tuesday.

There was no Covid-19 case update on Monday due to the long weekend.

There are 371 people in hospital with the virus, the same number as Sunday.

Nine people are in intensive care or high dependency unit, three more than Sunday.

The ministry also announced 14 deaths of people with Covid-19 over the past two days, with seven deaths coming on each day.

Of the 14 deaths, two were aged in their 50s, one was in their 60s, four were in their 70s, five were in their 80s and two were aged over 90.

Five of them were from Canterbury, four were from the Southern DHB region, two were from the Auckland region, and one each were from Northland, Waikato and Taranaki.

Eight were men and six were women.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 1243.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths is now 10.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 6202, down from 6885 eight days ago, and down from 6779 on Sunday.

The positive cases announced on Tuesday, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (248), Auckland (2997), Waikato (747), Bay of Plenty (343), Lakes (152), Hawke's Bay (266), MidCentral (367), Whanganui (147), Taranaki (257), Tairāwhiti (51), Wairarapa (80), Capital and Coast (990), Hutt Valley (399), Nelson Marlborough (401), Canterbury (1704), South Canterbury (144), Southern (770) and West Coast (126).

The location of two cases is unknown.

The ministry said 10,006 of the cases had been detected through RATs and 185 through PCR tests.

A total of 2059 PCR tests were carried out, while 10,442 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 43,398. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

There are also 111 new imported cases of Covid-19, the ministry announced on Tuesday.

On Sunday, 4400 community cases were announced.