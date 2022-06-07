Warriors coach Brown leaving club, Stacey Jones taking over

Warriors coach Nathan Brown has stood down on Tuesday, with assistant coach and club great Stacey Jones to take the reins at the embattled club for the rest of the NRL season.

Warriors coach Nathan Brown. (Source: Photosport)

Brown's official departure from the club comes a day after it was revealed that he couldn't commit to a return to New Zealand for the 2023 season.

"Nathan told us he had made a personal decision that for family reasons he wouldn’t be able to relocate to New Zealand as originally planned for the long term," said CEO Cameron George.

"We fully appreciate his position and the call he has made."

"Given those circumstances we agreed we needed to make an immediate change."

Brown lead the club to 12 wins in 37 games after taking charge for the 2021 season.

Jones joined the coaching staff for the Warriors first-grade side this season having spent last year in Auckland working with the club's juniors.

Warriors coach Nathan Brown and assistant Stacey Jones watch on during the record defeat. (Source: Photosport)

He debuted for the Warriors in their inaugural season in 1995, before going to play with 261 games for the club in two stints. The halfback also played 48 tests for the Kiwis.

“Stacey’s love of the club and knowledge of it is unparalleled. He has been on the inside of it for close to 25 years,” George said.

“We’ll be giving him, staff and players all the support possible for the rest of the season.”

Since retiring in 2009, Jones has held various coaching and development roles at the Warriors.

In 2014, he coached the Junior Warriors to the last of the club's three National Youth Competition titles.

George said he would work with club owner Mark Robinson on the process to hire a new head coach.