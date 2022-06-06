Warriors coach Nathan Brown on verge of quitting - report

Source: 1News

Warriors coach Nathan Brown is on the verge of quitting his post as he can't commit to a move back to New Zealand, Nine News Australia reports.

Warriors coach Nathan Brown.

Warriors coach Nathan Brown. (Source: Photosport)

Nine's Danny Weidler reports Brown has informed the club he won't be able to relocate to Auckland when the team returns home permanently next season.

The club has been based on Australia's east coast for the past two years as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Warriors have been struggling this season and find themselves in 14th place on the NRL ladder through 13 games, having lost five games straight.

Warriors coach Nathan Brown on verge of quitting - report

