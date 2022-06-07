Death of Auckland woman, 77, investigated as homicide

A homicide investigation has been launched after a woman's body was found at an Onehunga property in Auckland on Sunday.

Maria Brown.

Maria Brown. (Source: Supplied)

Police have identified the woman as 77-year-old Maria Brown of Onehunga.

Her body was found by a family member who then contacted police around 10am on Sunday, June 5.

Police say the body was discovered at a property on Moana Avenue.

"After the post-mortem examination, police can now confirm the death is being treated as a homicide investigation," police said in a statement on Tuesday.

"A police presence remains at the address however we would like to reassure the community this is believed to be an isolated incident and we are following good lines of inquiry."

Anyone with information can contact police on 105.

