'Bubbly, outgoing' boy, 7, killed in Canterbury crash

Source: 1News

The seven-year-old boy who died on Sunday when the vehicle he was in flipped into a river in Canterbury has been named by police.

Jurael Tutere Paul Jeffrey Bennett

Jurael Tutere Paul Jeffrey Bennett (Source: Givealittle)

He was Jurael Tutere Paul Jeffrey Bennett, from Christchurch.

The accident happened around 5.30pm off Double Corner Rd in Amberly, Canterbury.

Police said two people were trapped initially but were then freed.

The child died not long after while the second person has moderate injuries, police said on Monday.

"Our thoughts are with Jurael’s whānau at this extremely difficult time," police said in a statement.

A Givealittle page for Jurael's family has been set up.

"Jurael was a bubbly, outgoing and valued member of our kickboxing gym," it said. "His smile lit up a room. He will be greatly missed."

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyAccidents

