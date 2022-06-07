Auckland Airport lifts fog restrictions after flights disrupted

Fog restrictions have been lifted at Auckland Airport but not before disrupting dozens of domestic flights on Tuesday morning.

According to Auckland Airport, about 23 domestic flights were cancelled and 35 delayed before the restrictions were lifted a short time before 10am.

An Air New Zealand plane. (Source: Getty)

Auckland's foggy morning also caused disruptions on the water, with a number of ferry services in the city also delayed by about 15 minutes.

"The fog across the Waitemata Harbour has mostly cleared, meaning the majority of our ferry services are now running to schedule," Auckland Transport said in a statement.

"There are still some patches of fog out west, meaning we’re continuing to experience delays for our Hobsonville services."

International flights, and domestic flights to Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown, have not been affected.

Earlier, an Air New Zealand spokesperson told 1News affected flights included those to and from Palmerston North, New Plymouth, Tauranga, Rotorua and Whangārei.

"We have been communicating with affected customers to re-accommodate them and have been in touch with customers travelling this morning to offer them the flexibility to change their travel to a later time.

"We thank customers for their patience while we work through these weather challenges."

Passengers are being advised to check Auckland Airport's website for the latest flight arrival and departure information.