Platinum Jubilee 'feels like the start of an end of an era' - Joy Reid

We’ve just witnessed history. In the 1000 years of the British Monarchy, a Platinum Jubilee has never been seen before – nor will it likely be repeated, writes 1News' Joy Reid.

The Queen waves to the crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at the Buckingham Palace. (Source: Associated Press)

Seventy years on the throne is a truly remarkable achievement – don’t forget she’s been Queen of New Zealand for those seven decades too. But these celebrations had a different “feel” to those of the silver, golden and diamond jubilees.

There may have been the pomp, ceremony and fanfare, but the guest of honour was understandably, yet notably absent for many of the celebrations, designed for her!

It almost had the feelings of a farewell (albeit a happy one) - one where all the nice stuff people say, is said and acknowledged while she still has the ability to hear it.

It was a time to thank her for a lifetime of duty and service and for her to see just how grateful people are.

Don’t get me wrong - this wasn’t an actual farewell. The Queen herself is said to be in good health, except for her mobility issues. At 96 years old, that’s quite an achievement. And to see her on the Buckingham Palace balcony overnight smiling and waving in her bright green cemented how well she is for a woman of her age and stage.

This isn’t a farewell to her as sovereign either. There is no suggestion of the reigns being handed over, but a subtle transition has started.

The Queen watches with a smile from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London. (Source: Associated Press)

I say subtle, as it hasn’t come with any official handover, but Prince Charles has been stepping into his mother’s shoes when required - shoes which he’ll put on the second after his mother takes her final breath and when he becomes King.

This subtle transition is readying both him and the public for a day which will come. That day will be filled with sadness and mourning for many.

But this Platinum Jubilee weekend was a celebration for a woman who’s been the epitome of soft power and social glue, serving as a bond with the world. She’s the most celebrated woman on earth, her face reprinted more than that of any person since Jesus Christ. She’s lead through more change (demographic, social and scientific change) than that experienced by any other British monarch in history.

The Queen, who only became queen by accident of history, is still head of state of 15 countries (New Zealand included) and as head of the Commonwealth, she represents two billion people. Her popularity remains high and she still offers immense stability even as her years draw on.

On her 21st birthday she declared that her “whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong”.

Well, it’s been long, and she’s done just that but it’s also not over.

In a written message, she reaffirmed her commitment to continue as monarch.

“When it comes to how to mark 70 years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first. But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my platinum jubilee.

"While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all, and I remain committed to serving you in the best of my ability, supported by my family."

And that family support firmly evident in the unscheduled balcony appearance overnight.

The Queen may yet reach more milestones, there may be more balcony appearances, but there’s no doubt this weekend has highlighted that an era is drawing to a close.

But what a gift it was to celebrate her lifetime of public service without events being marred by sadness. She was thanked, and she too thanked those who call her Queen.