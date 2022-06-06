Oli Sail error costly as All Whites slip to defeat against Peru

A goalkeeping error from Oli Sail allowed Peru to score on their way to a 1-0 victory over the All Whites in Barcelona on Monday morning NZT.

All Whites goalkeeper Oli Sail in action against Peru during his side's 1-0 loss in Barcelona. (Source: Getty)

Sail, the Wellington Phoenix keeper, failed to control Tim Payne’s back pass after 69 minutes of the international friendly, with Gianluca Lapadula stealing in to take full advantage.

The All Whites, preparing for their World Cup playoff against Costa Rica in Doha on Wednesday next week NZT, thought they had an equaliser eight minutes later when Ben Waine turned in a cross from Liberato Cacace, but Waine was ruled to be offside.

The match at RCDE Stadium was played in bright sunshine in front of a crowd of 32,000, the first time the All Whites have played in front of a crowd since 2019.

Peru had eight shots on target, with the All Whites managing only two.

New Zealand’s best chance came when Liberato Cacace was released down the left and passed to Wood at the edge of the area.

Wood, who plays for Newcastle in the English Premier League, fed Alex Greive, who forced Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese into a hurried save.

The All Whites now travel to Doha, Qatar, where they face Oman behind closed doors on Friday NZT ahead of their playoff against Costa Rica.