World Cup winner appointed as White Ferns head coach

New Zealand Cricket have appointed one of Australia's World Cup winning coaches to be the next head coach of the White Ferns.

Ben Sawyer is the White Ferns' new head coach. (Source: Photosport)

Ben Sawyer was the fast bowling coach of the Australian side since 2018 and helped the team dominate the World Cup in New Zealand earlier this year.

He is also the head coach of the Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred, and has previously been head coach of the Sydney Sixers WBBL team.

He has been given a two-year contract to lead the White Ferns.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I can't wait to get stuck in," Sawyer said on Monday.

“I see a lot of potential in this White Ferns group and I feel really optimistic about helping to untap that potential, so they can take their cricket to the next level.”

“It’s certainly going to be a learning process as I get to know the players and they get to know me, and my cricket philosophies and coaching style.”

White Ferns captain Sophie Devine said Sawyer would represent something of a reset for the group, bringing new ideas, strategies and philosophies into the mix.

“We’re really looking forward to working with Ben and receiving the benefit of his experience,” she said.

“He’s been a key figure in the ongoing success of the Australian women’s team and we hope we can tap into that bank of experience and grow together as a team.

“The upcoming Commonwealth Games campaign in Birmingham and the tour to West Indies will be really helpful in that regard - there’s nothing like away tours for bringing a group together and sharing a common purpose.”