No Covid-19 update due to Queen's Birthday public holiday

The Ministry of Health won't be providing a 1pm update on Covid-19 numbers on Monday as it is a public holiday.

Ministry of Health building in Wellington (file photo). (Source: 1News)

The next update will be on Tuesday, where the number of new cases, deaths and hospitalisations from the previous 48 hours will be released.

On Sunday there were 4400 new community cases of Covid-19, eight deaths and 371 people in hospital with the virus.

Six of the 371 people in hospital with Covid-19 were in ICU.

Sunday's reported deaths took the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 1229 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths to 12.