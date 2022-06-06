Dr Patu Hohepa to be knighted for services to Māori

Northland kaumātua Dr Patu Hohepa, artist Lisa Marie Reihana, and oscar-nominated filmmaker Chelsea Winstanley are among the many tāngata Māori recognised in this year's Queen Birthday Honours.

Dr Patrick (Patu) Wahanga Hohepa (Source: Supplied)

Dr Patrick (Patu) Wahanga Hohepa of Te Tai Tokerau has been named as a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services to Māori culture and education.

Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson congratulated Hohepa for his life’s mahi.

“A former Professor of Māori Language at The University of Auckland. Dr Hohepa was the first Māori dux of Northland College, and went on to have a distinguished career in Māori and Pacific linguistics,” Jackson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He is also a Ngāpuhi orator, genealogist, and writer, and retains an enduring interest in education opportunities for the people of Te Taitokerau (Northland) where he resides.His leadership and advocacy for Māori cultural recognition and development has raised the profile of our culture in Aotearoa. The work he has done around te reo Māori and Māori culture is incredible.”

In the 1980s he wrote a report for the government on the establishment of the Waitangi Tribunal, and repeal of the Māori Affairs Act.

Additional Member of the Order of New Zealand

Tā Tipene O’Regan for services to New Zealand. The respected Māori leader was also earlier this year named 2022 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year.

O’Regan led Ngāi Tahu treaty negotiations with the crown, leading to $170 million given in compensation.

Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (CNZM)

Artist Lisa Marie Reihana is to be a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit. She was appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2018 for her services to art.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lisa Reihana, artist. Image supplied. (Source: Supplied)

Officers of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM)

Mathilda Margareth Broodkoorn for services to health and Māori. She has dedicated more than 30 years to nursing, focusing on strengthening cooperation between Māori and non-Māori in the nursing profession.

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Chelsea Winstanley for services to the screen industry and Māori.

Filmmaker Chelsea Winstanley (Source: Te Karere)

Gregory John Matahi Avauli Brightwell for services to Waka Ama. Brightwell is the founder of Waka Ama in New Zealand.

Hinerangi Rachael Edwards for services to Māori, governance and education.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wi Te Tau Pirika Taepa for services to Māori art, particularly ceramics. Taepa (Te Arawa, Ngati Whakaue, Te Āti Awa) has been a leading Māori artist at the forefront of promoting uku, the medium of clay, within te ao Māori since the mid-1980s.

Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM)

Dr Ella Yvette Henry For services to Māori, education and media.

Carol Anne Kahutaha Berghan for services to Māori. She has been the chief executive officer of Te Hiku Iwi Development Trust since 2017.

Elizabeth Anne (Libby) Hakaraia for services to the film and media industries. She has dedicated over 30 years to Aotearoa’s broadcasting and media sector.

Hurimoana Nui Dennis for services to Māori and the community.

Dianne Kay (Di) Grennell for services to Māori and the Public Service.

ADVERTISEMENT

Richard Patrick Garratt for services to tennis and Māori sport.