Thousands gather, pay tribute to Ukraine war victims

Thousands of people marched through a drizzly central Auckland to honour victims of the Ukraine War.

People march across Auckland's Grafton Bridge, paying tribute to victims of the Russia-Ukraine war. (Source: Supplied)

The march began on Sunday afternoon, heading from Aotea Square to the Auckland War Memorial Museum.

Protesters were decked out in Ukraine's national colours, yellow and blue.

Ukraine Association of New Zealand said the march will honour all the innocent victims who have lost their lives, relatives, and homes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yuiry Gladun from the New Zealand Ukrainian Association said the march was in honour of all the war's innocent victims.

He said people should not forget the war is still raging, and people are dying every day.

Minister for Ethnic Communities Priyanca Radhakrishnan and Auckland mayor Phil Goff addressed the marchers.

Yesterday marked 100 days since the war started.

rnz.co.nz