Junior Fa in shock first-round knockout defeat to Lucas Browne

Kiwi heavyweight Junior Fa may have viewed his fight against Lucas Browne on the undercard of the George Kambosos v Devin Haney lightweight world championship title fight in Melbourne as a straightforward way to get back into the ring after a long period of inactivity.

Junior Fa crashes to the canvas after a right hand by Lucas Browne at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium. (Source: Getty)

But instead of the convincing win most were expecting over a 43-year-old Australian whose best fight days are long past him, Fa was knocked out in the first round in a devastating result which will hurt his future earning potential.

Browne, who knows a thing or two about being knocked out himself, caught Fa in the left temple with a short and not particularly well hidden right hand halfway through the first round and down the 128kg South Aucklander went.

He should have stayed there, because he was twitching on the canvas and clearly in no fit state to continue, however he beat the referee’s count, only to be sent down again by another right hand, this time behind the left ear.

It is the 32-year-old Fa’s second loss. His first loss came by way of a points decision back in February last year to Joseph Parker, a bout in which he performed admirably.

In between his opportunities have been curtailed by Covid – both in terms of a lack of travel and indeed catching the virus himself. That inactivity may have been significant factors in this loss for Fa, who had a reach and weight advantage, not to mention, on paper at least, superior power and speed against Browne.

This fight against Browne, who goes to 31-3, was a chance to re-establish himself against a cumbersome and ageing fighter who has been knocked out twice in his last five fights.

There were some lucrative fights ahead for Fa as he sought a way back up the rankings, but alas, those doors may now be shut on the man who goes to 19-2 after this huge setback.

David Nyika on his way to victory over Karim Maatalla at Marvel Stadium. (Source: Supplied)

It was a slightly better day for his still undefeated City Kickboxing stablemate Hemi Ahio, who won his fight against Christian Tsoye after the Australian, complaining of a right arm injury, quit on his stool after round one.

Kiwi Ahio would have been disappointed to not get a proper workout in, but regardless it counted as a stoppage, and he has now won his last five fights by that method. He moves to 19-0.

In a continuation of an unusual day for the New Zealanders on the card, David Nyika, the third Kiwi to fight at Marvel Stadium, walked to the ring for his cruiserweight fight against Karim Maatalla in a helmet from the Mandalorian television series.

Nyika, the bronze Olympic medallist who has been training with Tyson Fury and Joseph Parker in the United Kingdom and will represent New Zealand at next month’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, eventually took it off to win a unanimous decision over five rounds against Maatalla.

Nyika was occasionally crisp and accurate – and certainly far more powerful than his opponent – but occasionally loose defensively too.

Nyika moves to 3-0 as a professional with the victory – the first time he has failed to finish a bout early.