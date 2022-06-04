Two seriously injured in crash near Whangārei

Source: 1News

According to police, at least two people are seriously injured and "a number of other people [were] involved" in a crash this afternoon.

A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The accident involving two vehicles occurred at the intersection with Totara Road, Mata around 5:35pm.

State Highway 1 south of Whangārei is blocked while emergency services attend the scene.

READ MORE: Off-duty Tokoroa constable dies in crash on State Highway 5

Northbound traffic is being diverted onto Salmon Road, while southbound traffic is being diverted onto Springfield Road.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

New ZealandAccidents

Popular Stories

1

Off-duty Tokoroa constable dies in crash on State Highway 5

2

Duke and Duchess of Sussex miss reception after Jubilee service

3

Auckland house shot at belongs to Tribesmen gang members - neighbour

4

Tauranga by-election: voting opens across seven sites

5

Two seriously injured in crash near Whangārei

Latest Stories

Smith names first Black Ferns line-up, Cocksedge earns 58th cap

Taste of Pasifika spreads warm vibes across Auckland

Auckland house shot at belongs to Tribesmen gang members - neighbour

The Queen skips Platinum Jubilee church service

Two seriously injured in crash near Whangārei

Related Stories

Search paused for man missing off Taranaki shore

One dead after crash on Waikato Expressway overnight

6 injured after crash between school bus and truck in Waikato

Man in his 30s dies in Clevedon workplace incident