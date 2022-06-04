Two seriously injured in crash near Whangārei

According to police, at least two people are seriously injured and "a number of other people [were] involved" in a crash this afternoon.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The accident involving two vehicles occurred at the intersection with Totara Road, Mata around 5:35pm.

State Highway 1 south of Whangārei is blocked while emergency services attend the scene.

Northbound traffic is being diverted onto Salmon Road, while southbound traffic is being diverted onto Springfield Road.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.