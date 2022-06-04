Police appeal to driver after crash leaves two seriously injured

Source: 1News

Northland police investigating a serious crash that left at least two people seriously injured and involved "a number of other people" this evening want to speak to the driver of a vehicle at the scene.

Road closed file image.

Road closed file image. (Source: istock.com)

The accident involving two vehicles occurred at the intersection with Totara Road, Mata around 5:35pm.

State Highway 1 at Mata, south of Whangārei remains blocked at the intersection with Totara Road following the crash around 5:35pm.

READ MORE: Two seriously injured in crash near Whangārei

Officers piecing together what happened would like to speak with the driver of an older-style, white Mitsubishi ute with a white canopy, believed to be heading south from the crash site at the time.

They are asked to please get in touch with police either at a station or via 105, quoting event number P050807085.

New ZealandAccidents

