Man's body recovered from submerged vehicle in Marlborough river

Source: 1News

A man's body has been recovered from inside his submerged vehicle in the Te Hoiere/Pelorus River in Marlborough.

Te Hoiere/Pelorus River in Marlborough.

Te Hoiere/Pelorus River in Marlborough. (Source: istock.com)

The man's vehicle was seen submerged in the river, next to Kaiuma Bay Rd near Havelock, at around 4.30pm on Thursday.

The National Police Dive Squad managed to remove the man from the vehicle late last night.

Police said the vehicle was recovered this morning.

A post-mortem will be conducted "in due course" to formally identify the man.

The serious crash unit is investigating.

New ZealandMarlborough

Popular Stories

1

Auckland man wakes son after $6.3 million Lotto Powerball win

2

Person critically injured in West Auckland 'incident'

3

Covid patients may have potentially fatal kidney disease - study

4

Auckland flatmates shot at while eating dinner

5

Prince Louis delights with his expressions next to the Queen

Latest Stories

Taiwanese fishing boat grounded in Niue, rescue operation underway

Hospitalisations could be higher in second Omicron wave

Coll makes squash final after bizarre end to five-set thriller

Ukraine football team fulfilling its duty in World Cup mission

Man's body recovered from submerged vehicle in Marlborough river

Related Stories

Nurse stole patients' credit cards as 'debts piled up'

Nelson man allegedly put doctored images of teens on adult websites

Marlborough couple struggle to call for help after internet cut off

Hit and run crash involving stolen car leaves man, 70, dead