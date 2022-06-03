Man's body recovered from submerged vehicle in Marlborough river

A man's body has been recovered from inside his submerged vehicle in the Te Hoiere/Pelorus River in Marlborough.

Te Hoiere/Pelorus River in Marlborough. (Source: istock.com)

The man's vehicle was seen submerged in the river, next to Kaiuma Bay Rd near Havelock, at around 4.30pm on Thursday.

The National Police Dive Squad managed to remove the man from the vehicle late last night.

Police said the vehicle was recovered this morning.

A post-mortem will be conducted "in due course" to formally identify the man.

The serious crash unit is investigating.