Man arrested after excavator smashed into Wainuiomata BP

A 34-year-old man has been arrested after an excavator was used to break into a BP station in Wainuiomata last month.

A service station in Wainuiomata was broken into early on May 16. (Source: 1News)

The service station was left damaged and "unstable" after the incident at around 2.30am on May 16.

The excavator had been stolen from a nearby construction site.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hutt Valley prevention manager Inspector Haley Ryan said a property in Wainuiomata had been searched and the man taken into custody.

READ MORE: Excavator smashed into Wainuiomata BP during raid

The man will be appearing in the Hutt Valley District Court on June 9 on charges of unlawful taking, burglary and criminal damage to property.

"Hutt Valley Area staff have been dedicated to locating the person responsible for this burglary and we are glad to be able to hold them accountable on behalf of the community," Ryan said.

"This type of offending is not acceptable and the damage that it caused will not be tolerated."